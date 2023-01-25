Timberwolves And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Timberwolves have ruled out Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Josh Minott and Jordan McLaughlin.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

The Pelicans have ruled out Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., E.J. Liddell, Dereon Seabron and Zion Williamson.

Naji Marshall and Brandon Ingram are both listed as probable.

Ingram has missed the last 29 games, so getting the 2020 NBA All-Star back in the lineup would be massive for the Pelicans.

NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves come into the night tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-25 record in 49 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-15 in the 23 games they have played away from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

As for the Pelicans, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 26-22 record in 48 games.

However, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games and are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Injuries to star players (Ingram and Williamson) have played a significant role in them losing their momentum from earlier in the season.

At home, the Pelicans have been excellent, with a 17-7 record in the 24 games they have hosted in New Orleans.

Last season, both the Timberwolves and Pelicans lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.