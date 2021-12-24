Publish date:
Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Jazz
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening, and for the game they have a very long injury report.
The full report for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.
Seven players are listed as out for the game, but that is not due to injury.
All seven of the players that are out are out due to health and safety protocols.
The two players that are on the injury report with injuries (Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell) are both active for the game.
The Timberwolves come into the game with a. 15-16 record in the first 31 games of their season, while the Jazz are 21-9 in 30 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.