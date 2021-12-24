Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Jazz
    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening, and for the game they have a very long injury report.  

    The full report for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.   

    Seven players are listed as out for the game, but that is not due to injury. 

    All seven of the players that are out are out due to health and safety protocols. 

    The two players that are on the injury report with injuries (Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell) are both active for the game.  

    The Timberwolves come into the game with a. 15-16 record in the first 31 games of their season, while the Jazz are 21-9 in 30 games.   

