Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Timberwolves have listed Patrick Beverley, Jordan McLaughlin, Naz Reid and Jarred Vanderbilt all as questionable for the contest.  

Meanwhile, star guard Anthony Edwards is listed as probable.   

The Timberwolves have been on fire as of late going 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and they are also on two-game winning streak. 

They are 40-30 in the 70 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

