Skip to main content
Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Magic

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Magic

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Florida on Friday evening to take on the Orlando Magic, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards are all listed as questionable for the contest.  

Meanwhile, McKinley Wright IV has been ruled out for the game.  

The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They have been on fire as of late, and have won six games in a row.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar53 seconds ago
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17868792_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Crossover In Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago