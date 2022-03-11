Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Magic
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Florida on Friday evening to take on the Orlando Magic, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards are all listed as questionable for the contest.
Meanwhile, McKinley Wright IV has been ruled out for the game.
The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.
They have been on fire as of late, and have won six games in a row.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.