Timberwolves Injury Report For Game Against Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New York Knicks in Minnesota on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's PR Twitter account.

They will be without six players for the game, and that includes their three best players D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 16-17 record in 33 games this season, and are coming off of a win over the Boston Celtics the night before.

As for the Knicks, they are coming into the game with a 15-18 record in 33 games this season, and are coming off of a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas at Madison Square Garden.

