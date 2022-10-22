Raptors And Heat's Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.
The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Saturday night, and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

For the game, the Heat will be without Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven, while the Raptors have ruled out Otto Porter Jr. and Chris Boucher. 

The Raptors come into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Canada.  

They won the game by a score of 108-105, and Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds.  

Last season, the Raptors surprised a lot of people when they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

While they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, they took them to six games, and it was very competitive. 

Fred VanVleet is also coming off making his first trip to the All-Star Game. 

Meanwhile, the Heat are 0-2 after losing to the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics in their first two games (both at home). 

They were the first seed in the east last season and went all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals (they lost to the Celtics).

That was their second time in the Conference Finals in the last four seasons. 

More than likely, they will be a team who is a contender to make the NBA Finals. 

They have a talented roster that is led by six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. 

