Toronto Raptors And New York Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Justin Champagnie, Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have ruled out Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Quickley, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Wednesday."

The Raptors are one of the coldest teams in the league, as they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and 2-8 in their last ten games).

They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

On the road, the Raptors are 3-12 in 15 games outside of Canada (they are 10-6 at home).

As for the Knicks, they are one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

The Knicks enter the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record in 31 games.

At home, they have an 8-7 record in 15 games hosted at Madison Square Garden.

On Tuesday night, the Knicks blew out the Golden State Warriors 132-94 (at home).