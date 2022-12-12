Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Grizzlies Game

Trae Young is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzles.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as superstar point guard Trae Young is listed as questionable with a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (back) questionable Monday."

Young comes into the night averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest in 25 games.

On Sunday evening, the Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime.

Young hit a shot with one second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead.

However, DeMar DeRozan was fouled with .05 seconds left and made three free throws.

Yet, the Hawks won on a buzzer beat by AJ Griffin.

Young finished his night with 19 points, two rebounds and 14 assists.

The Hawks improved to 14-13 in their first 27 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Hawks have gone 9-5, while they are 5-8 on the road.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Through the first 26 games, they have gone 17-9 and are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies are 7-3, and they are a very impressive 11-2 in 13 games at home.

In their last game, they defeated the Detroit Pistons on the road in Michigan by a score of 114-103.