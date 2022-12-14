Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Magic Game

Trae Young is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as superstar point guard Trae Young is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (back) questionable for Wednesday."

Young missed Monday's 128-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

He is currently averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest.

Over the last two seasons, the former Oklahoma star has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, he led them to the Eastern Conference Finals and last season, they lost in the first round to the Miami Heat.

The Hawks come into the night with a 14-14 record in 28 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have gone 5-9 in 14 games, while they are 9-5 in 14 at home.

Right now, the Hawks are dealing with injures as two of their best players, John Collins and Dejounte Murray, remain out.

When healthy, they have one of the best rosters in the league and the potential to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

In November, the Hawks beat the Magic 125-108 in Orlando, and Young had 30 points and 14 assists.

The Magic come into the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-20 record in 28 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 7-9 in 16 games at home.