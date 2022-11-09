Trae Young's Injury Status For Jazz-Hawks Game

UPDATE: Trae Young is available for Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Utah Jazz at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

However, their best player is on the injury report for the contest, and will be a game-time decision.

Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "Trae Young is a game-time decision, per Nate McMillan. He’ll warm up and see. He is officially listed as questionable after missing Monday’s game."

Young missed the team's last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening, but the Hawks were able to pull off a 117-98 win at home to end the Bucks' nine-game winning streak.

The superstar point guard is averaging 28.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest to start the season.

Over the offseason, the Hawks added Dejounte Murray to the roster (via trade with the San Antonio Spurs), so they now have one of the top backcourts in the entire league.

Murray is averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest with his new team.

He's also been an elite defender averaging 2.5 steals per contest.

The Hawks enter the night with a 7-3 record in their first ten games of the season, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In addition, they have been tough to beat at home with a 4-1 record in five games played at State Farm Arena.

As for the Jazz, they have been the best surprise in the entire league to start the season.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 9-3 record in their first 12 games.