Trae Young's Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game

Trae Young is probable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, their best player Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (calf) probable for Friday."

The two-time NBA All-Star missed Wednesday’s 108-107 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets.

He comes into the night with impressive averages of 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 31 games.

The superstar point guard is in his fifth season in the NBA and has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

In 2021, he carried them to the Eastern Conference Finals, and last season they lost in the first round to the Miami Heat.

The Hawks come into Friday night with a 17-18 record in 35 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Hawks are 11-7 in the 18 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

As for the Lakers, they come into the matchup with a 14-21 record in 35 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday night.

On the road, the Lakers are 6-13 in 19 games.