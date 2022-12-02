Trae Young's Injury Status For Nuggets-Hawks Game

Trae Young is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Friday night.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star Trae Young is listed as questionable (right shoulder soreness).

The superstar point guard is currently averaging 27.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest.

Over his last three games, he has recorded 38 total assists (and is second in the NBA in assists per game).

The Hawks come into the game tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-10 record in their first 22 games.

In their last game, they beat the Orlando Magic on the road in Florida (125-108).

Young put up 30 points, two rebounds and 14 assists in 36 minutes of action.

At home, the Hawks have a 7-4 record in the 11 games they have played at State Farm Arena.

They have made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons and have one of the best rosters in the league.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record in 21 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have an 8-5 record in the 13 games they have played outside of Colorado.

If they can stay healthy, they will be one of the best teams in the west.