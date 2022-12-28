Trae Young Injured In Hawks-Pacers Game On Tuesday Night

The Atlanta Hawks fell 129-114 on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, but to make matters worse, they also lost All-Star guard Trae Young.

In the fourth quarter while driving to the basket, Young seemed to get bumped on the back of his left leg and he immediately seemed hobbled. Not taking any chances with their star, the Hawks immediately took Young to the locker room and he did not return with what the team called a “left calf contusion.”

Hawks PR: “Trae Young (left calf contusion) will not return to tonight’s game.”

Playing in a total of 34 minutes, Trae Young notched his 17th double-double this season with 22 points and 10 assists.

After the game, Young was asked about the severity of his calf injury and the 24-year-old did not hesitate to downplay this injury.



“He came from behind me and kneed me in my calf,” Young said in regards to Pacers’ forward Oshae Brissett making contact with him on his layup attempt. “That’s kind of how that happened, so it wasn’t just no contact.”

When asked if he plans to play against the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday night, Young said he hopes to play, but that he does not know if he will be playing.

“Hopefully,” Young said. “I don't know. We'll see.”

Health has been a big problem for the Hawks all season long, as Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela have all been forced to miss chunks of time due to injuries.

Now if Trae Young is forced to miss some time with this thigh contusion, he will be the latest member of this organization to sit out of games due to injury.

Now 17-17 on the year, the Hawks find themselves as the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference, but just 0.5 games back from being the 6-seed in the East.

