Trae Young's Injury Status In Hawks-Knicks Game

UPDATE: Trae Young has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Trae Young (eye) has returned to Wednesday's game."

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are in Manhattan taking on the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

During the game, the superstar point guard got inadvertently hit in the eye by Julius Randle and had to leave the game.

The Hawks have now announced that he is questionable to return.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (left eye contusion): Questionable to return"

The former Oklahoma star is in his fifth season in the NBA and is currently averaging 29.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest.

Since being the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he has turned himself into one of the top players in the league.

He has started in the NBA All-Star Game twice, and in 2021, he led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last season, he led the entire NBA in points and assists.

Over the offseason, the Hawks got him some significant help by acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

In his first seven games with the Hawks, Murray is averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

The Hawks entered the evening with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

They have wins over the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons (twice).

In 2021, they beat the Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in five games).