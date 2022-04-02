Trae Young's Injury Status For Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, and for the game Trae Young is listed on the injury report.

However, the superstar point guard is listed as probable, and his status for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks enter the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with the same exact record.

