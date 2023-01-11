Trae Young is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Trae Young has been ruled out.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young is questionable due to an illness.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game vs. Milwaukee:

Trae Young (non-COVID illness): Questionable

Clint Capela (right calf strain): Out"

The former Oklahoma star has impressive averages of 27.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest in 36 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons (in 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals).

Right now, the Hawks are 19-21 in 40 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 11-8 in 19 games hosted at State Farm Arena.

In their most recent game, the Hawks beat the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road) 112-108.

Young had 30 points, two rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

As for the Bucks, they are 26-14 in 40 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they have gone 10-9 in 19 games on the road.

In November, the Hawks beat the Bucks 121-106 (on the road in Wisconsin), and Young had 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists in the victory.