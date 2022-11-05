Skip to main content
Trae Young's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game

Trae Young will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
UPDATE: Trae Young will be available for Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. 

On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena in Georgia.    

However, they could be without their best player for the game.   

Superstar point guard Trae Young is listed as questionable (eye contusion), and he will be a game-time decision.  

Via ESPN's Andrew Lopez: "Nate McMillan says Trae Young (left eye contusion) will be a game-time decision. Said Trae is feeling better from the other night when he was temporarily knocked out of the Knicks game."

Young briefly left Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks after getting inadvertently poked in the eye by Julius Randle.

He came back with goggles on and helped the Hawks secure a 112-99 win.

The former Oklahoma star is currently averaging 27.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest.

Last season, he started in the All-Star Game for the second time in four seasons.

The Hawks come into the game with an excellent 5-3 record in their first eight contests.

They are 2-1 in the three games at home.

As for the Pelicans, this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They beat the Golden State Warriors at home in Louisiana by a score of 114-105 on Friday night.

Currently, they are also 5-3 to start the season and 3-2 in the five games that they have played on the road.

Brandon Ingram, who had missed four straight games, returned to the lineup against the Warriors and led the team with 26 points. 

