Trae Young's Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game

Trae Young will be a game-time decision for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, Trae Young is listed as probable due to a calf injury (he missed Wednesday’s 108-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets).

The superstar point guard will now be a game-time decision for Friday's contest.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Trae Young (calf) a game-time decision Friday."

Young comes into the night with impressive averages of 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 31 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons (in 2021, he took them to the Eastern Conference Finals).

Right now, the Hawks are 17-18 in 35 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Hawks are 11-7 in 18 games hosted at State Farm Arena.

This will be their first time facing off with LeBron James and the Lakers during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Lakers come into the matchup as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-21 record in 35 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-13 in 19 on the road.

In their most recent game, the Lakers lost 112-98 on the road in Miami against the Heat on Wednesday night.

