Skip to main content
Trae Young's Updated Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

Trae Young's Updated Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

Trae Young has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are facing off with the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.   

However, they will be without their best player for the evening. 

All-Star point guard Trae Young has been ruled out for the contest due to a shin injury. 

Hawks: "An updated @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: Trae Young (right shin soreness): Out Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

Young is averaging 28.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest; this will be the first game he has missed.

In Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Young had 34 points and ten assists, leading them to a 124-121 overtime win. 

The Hawks are currently 6-3 in their first nine games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Dejounte Murray, who is in his first season with the Hawks, has paired well with Young. 

The 2022 All-Star is averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. 

He's also been a force on defense, averaging 2.6 steals per contest.

Without Young, he will have to step up in a big way on Monday night.

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA, with a perfect 9-0 record to start the season.

Last month, the Bucks beat the Hawks in Wisconsin by a score of 123-115. 

However, Young had 42 points, six rebounds and five assists. 

The Bucks are 2-0 on the road, while the Hawks are 3-1 in the four games they have played at home. 

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here 

USATSI_17112970_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trae Young's Updated Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19253201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17322977_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17495605_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333916_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Experiment Could Lead To Sixth Man of the Year Award

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17627116_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19342621_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant, Paul George Named NBA Players of the Week

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310185_168388303_lowres
News

What To Make Of Golden State Warriors Early Season Struggles

By Brett Siegel