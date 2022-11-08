Trae Young's Updated Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are facing off with the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

However, they will be without their best player for the evening.

All-Star point guard Trae Young has been ruled out for the contest due to a shin injury.

Hawks: "An updated @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: Trae Young (right shin soreness): Out Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

Young is averaging 28.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest; this will be the first game he has missed.

In Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Young had 34 points and ten assists, leading them to a 124-121 overtime win.

The Hawks are currently 6-3 in their first nine games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Dejounte Murray, who is in his first season with the Hawks, has paired well with Young.

The 2022 All-Star is averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest.

He's also been a force on defense, averaging 2.6 steals per contest.

Without Young, he will have to step up in a big way on Monday night.

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA, with a perfect 9-0 record to start the season.

Last month, the Bucks beat the Hawks in Wisconsin by a score of 123-115.

However, Young had 42 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks are 2-0 on the road, while the Hawks are 3-1 in the four games they have played at home.