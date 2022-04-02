Skip to main content
Trae Young's Final Status For Nets Game

Trae Young's Final Status For Nets Game

Trae Young will be available for Saturday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young will be available for Saturday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Atlanta to face off with the Hawks on Saturday evening, and for the game the Hawks will have their best player available.  

Superstar guard Trae Young had been on the injury report, but he has been upgraded to probable.  

The updated status of Young for Saturday's contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16216370_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trae Young's Final Status For Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Hawks Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Bulls Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17506579_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trae Young's Injury Status For Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17987780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago