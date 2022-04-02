Trae Young's Final Status For Nets Game
Trae Young will be available for Saturday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Atlanta to face off with the Hawks on Saturday evening, and for the game the Hawks will have their best player available.
Superstar guard Trae Young had been on the injury report, but he has been upgraded to probable.
The updated status of Young for Saturday's contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
