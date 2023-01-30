Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Trail Blazers Game

Trae Young is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Oregon to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they could be without their best player, as Trae Young is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (ankle) questionable for Monday."

The superstar point guard has impressive averages of 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 45 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Hawks), and has already started in the NBA All-Star Game two different times.

In addition, Young has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons (and in 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals).

Right now, the team is 25-25 in 50 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 12-14 in the 26 games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena.

On Saturday night, the Hawks lost 120-113 to the Los Angeles Clippers (at home).

Young had 31 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal in 36 minutes of playing time.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and a solid 13-11 in 24 games at home.

If Young plays, the matchup will feature two of the best point guards in the NBA (six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers).