Trae Young's Injury Status For Nets-Hawks Game

Trae Young is on the injury report for Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (calf) questionable Wednesday."

The superstar point guard got injured at the end of Tuesday’s 129-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Young finished his night with 22 points, three rebounds, ten assists and one steal in 34 minutes of playing time.

The former Oklahoma star comes into Wednesday night with impressive averages of 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 31 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has helped the Hawks reach the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons (in 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals).

The Hawks come into the night with a 17-17 record in 34 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and an impressive 11-6 in the 17 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the Nets, they are the hottest team in the league and come into the night in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

They are 22-12 in 34 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Nets are 10-7 in 17 games away from Barclays Center.