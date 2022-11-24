Trail Blazers And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and finalized their injury reports.

The Trail Blazers have ruled out Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and Gary Payton II.

Josh Hart has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Kevin Love, Mamadi Diakite, Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler.

Isaiah Mobley and Dean Wade (according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com) have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Blazers will start Simons, Hart, Winslow, Grant, Nurkic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Wednesday."

The Trail Blazers come into the game with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

This will be their second game in a row playing without Lillard, their best player, averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

On the road, they have a 6-3 record in nine games outside of Oregon.

The Cavs come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They are 11-6 in their first 17 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with a 7-1 record in eight games hosted in Ohio.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but that appears likely to change this season.