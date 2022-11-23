Trail Blazers And Cavs Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

The Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III.

Josh Hart is listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Caris LeVert, Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio, Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite.

Kevin Love is listed as questionable and Dean Wade is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Trail Blazers come into the night with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak but an impressive 6-3 in nine games played on the road.

This will be their second straight game playing without their best player (Lillard).

The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night with an 11-6 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and an outstanding 7-1 in the eight games they have hosted in Ohio.

So far, the Cavs have had a volatile season.

After losing the first game of the season, they went on an eight-game losing streak and then lost five in a row (now they are back on another winning streak).