Trail Blazers And Heat's Injury Reports

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 8:30 Eastern Time).

For the Trail Blazers, Gary Payton II and Olivier Sarr have both been ruled out.

Anfernee Simons is doubtful, Damian Lillard is questionable and Justice Winslow is probable.

NBA's official injury report

Lillard is their best player, and he has missed the last four games with a calf injury.

He's only played in (part of) five games this season but has scored 41 points two different times and is averaging 31.1 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers come into the night with a 6-3 record in their first nine games and are 2-2 in the four games that Lillard has missed.

As for the Heat, they have ruled out Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain.

Meanwhile, 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro is listed as questionable.

Herro is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

However, the Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the year.

They are 4-6 in their first ten games.

Last season, they were the best team in the Eastern Conference (first seed) during the regular season.

The Heat and Trail Blazers faced off last month in Oregon (the game Lillard got hurt in), and the Heat blew them out by a score of 119-98.

Before the loss, the Trail Blazers had been off to a perfect 4-0 start to the season.