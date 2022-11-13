Skip to main content

Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Texas. 

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Trail Blazers will be without Keon Johnson, Jusuf Nurkic, Olivier Sarr and Gary Payton II.          

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe have both been upgraded to available.

Damian Lillard, who missed last game, is not on the injury report. 

As for the Mavs, they will be without Tyler Dorsey, Davis Bertans, Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright IV. 

Christian Wood has been upgraded to available. 

NBA's official injury reports 

The Trail Blazers enter the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 9-3 record in their first 12 games. 

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have a very impressive 6-1 record in the seven games on the road they've played away from Oregon. 

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference. 

The Mavs come into the night with a 6-5 record in their first 11 games, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak. 

They have an impressive 5-1 record in the six games they've played at home in Texas.

Therefore, this matchup is between an elite road and an elite home team. 

Lillard is averaging 28.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest in the seven games he's played in. 

Luka Doncic has been sensational for the Mavs averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest in 11 games (he has not missed a game). 

