Trail Blazers And Nets Injury Reports

On Sunday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the contest, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Trail Blazers have ruled out Gary Payton II, Damian Lillard, Greg Brown III and Keon Johnson.

Justice Winslow is probable and Drew Eubanks is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Alondes Williams, Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren.

NBA's official injury report

The Trail Blazers come into the afternoon as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.

This will be their fourth straight game playing without Damian Lillard, who is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

On Friday night, the Trail Blazers defeated the New York Knicks (132-129 in overtime) in Manhattan, and Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons combined to score 82 points.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Trail Blazers.

Over their last ten games, they are 5-5, and they are a very impressive 7-4 in 11 games on the road.

The Nets come into the game after losing to the Indiana Pacers (128-117) in Indianapolis on Friday night.

They have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NBA but are just 9-11 through the first 20 games.

At home, they are 4-4 in the eight games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

The two teams faced off in Oregon earlier in the month, and the Nets won 109-107.

Kevin Durant led the way with 35 points and 12 rebounds.