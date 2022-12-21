Trail Blazers And Thunder Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off for the second straight game in Oklahoma.

On Monday night, the Thunder beat the Trail Blazers 123-121.

With 3.2 seconds left (and the game tied at 121-121), the Thunder inbounded the ball and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a buzzer-beater to win the game.

For Wednesday’s matchup, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Trail Blazers have ruled out Gary Payton II and Nassir Little, while Jusuf Nurkic is questionable.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks are all listed as probable.

As for the Thunder, they will be without Chet Holmgren, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Tre Mann, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng.

Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Trail Blazers come into the night tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 17-14 in 31 games and only 2.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and on the road, they are 10-8 in 18 games away from Oregon.

As for the Thunder, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have gone 8-7 in 15 games hosted in Oklahoma City.