Trail Blazers And Warriors Final Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Trail Blazers will be without Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Payton II and Justice Winslow.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out Steph Curry, James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala.

Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Trail Blazers enter the contest as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

They are 10-10 in 20 games on the road and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night at home in Oregon.

Jerami Grant led the way with 32 points, ten rebounds and five assists.

As for the Warriors, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors are 15-2 in 17 games at the Chase Center.

In their most recent game, they beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night at home.

Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points, three rebounds and one assist.

This is the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Trail Blazers and Warriors have faced off.