Trail Blazers And Warriors Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Trail Blazers have ruled out Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, Gary Payton II and Justice Winslow.

Jusuf Nurkic is listed as questionable.

As for the Warriors, they will be without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

Donte DiVincenzo and Draymond Green are both probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Trail Blazers enter the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 10-10 in 20 games on the road played outside of Portland, Oregon.

As for the Warriors, they are the tenth seed in the west with an 18-18 record in 36 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, but they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Warriors have been sensational, with a 15-2 record in 17 games hosted at the Chase Center (on the road, they are 3-16).

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Trail Blazers and Warriors have faced off.

They most recently played in February of last season, and the Warriors won 132-95.

Everyone on the Warriors scored, and eight players scored in double digits.

Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 24 points in 28 minutes.