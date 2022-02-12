Skip to main content
Trail Blazers Injury Report For Game With Knicks

Trail Blazers Injury Report For Game With Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Knicks in Oregon on Saturday.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Knicks in Oregon on Saturday.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Nicks in Oregon on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

Didi Louzada, Nassir Little, Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson, Joe Ingels and Eric Bledsoe have all been ruled out for the game.          

The Trail Blazers come into the game with the Knicks as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.  

They are 2-8 in their last ten games, and 15-16 in 31 games at home this season. 

This week, they were one of the busiest teams at the trading deadline as they traded away several players such as C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington. 

The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference at 25-31. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10002753_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report For Game With Knicks

just now
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

14 minutes ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

24 minutes ago
USATSI_16290986_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Commented On The Brooklyn Nets Instagram Post

1 hour ago
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The Cavs Trade For Caris LeVert

1 hour ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

1 hour ago