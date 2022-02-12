Trail Blazers Injury Report For Game With Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Nicks in Oregon on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

Didi Louzada, Nassir Little, Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson, Joe Ingels and Eric Bledsoe have all been ruled out for the game.

The Trail Blazers come into the game with the Knicks as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games, and 15-16 in 31 games at home this season.

This week, they were one of the busiest teams at the trading deadline as they traded away several players such as C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference at 25-31.

