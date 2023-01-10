Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Thunder-Heat Game

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.

On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Florida.

However, they will be without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro and 2020 NBA All-Stat Bam Adebayo, who have both been ruled out for the contest.

Heat: "#OKCvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (wrist) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) have both been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Thunder."

Adebayo has played in 37 games and has averages of 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest (on 53.8% shooting from the field).

Meanwhile, Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 32 games (on 44.5% shooting from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range).

Therefore, the Heat will be playing without two players who carry a massive load of the team's offense (and Adebayo is one of the best defenders in the league).

The Heat enter the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

As for the Thunder, they come into the matchup with an 18-22 record in 40 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 5-13 in 18 games played outside of Oklahoma City, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).