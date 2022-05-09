Skip to main content

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 5

Tyler Herro has been listed as questionable for Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their second-round playoffs series on Tuesday evening, and for the game they are listing one of their best players as questionable.  

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. 

The star shooting guard was also on the injury report last game, but he did play 34 minutes. 

The former Kentucky star struggled scoring 11 points on just 4/12 shooting from the field and 1/5 shooting from the three-point range.   

For reference, he shot nearly 40% from three-point range and 44.7% from the field during the regular season. 

The Heat had a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games in Florida, but they lost to the two games that they played in Philadelphia. 

Therefore, the series is a lot more intriguing going into Game 5 tied up at 2-2. 

The winner of the series heads to the Eastern Conference to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics. 

The Bucks have a 2-1 lead over the Celtics, and they are playing Game 4 on Monday night in Wisconsin.

