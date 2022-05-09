Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 5
The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their second-round playoffs series on Tuesday evening, and for the game they are listing one of their best players as questionable.
2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.
The star shooting guard was also on the injury report last game, but he did play 34 minutes.
The former Kentucky star struggled scoring 11 points on just 4/12 shooting from the field and 1/5 shooting from the three-point range.
For reference, he shot nearly 40% from three-point range and 44.7% from the field during the regular season.
The Heat had a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games in Florida, but they lost to the two games that they played in Philadelphia.
Therefore, the series is a lot more intriguing going into Game 5 tied up at 2-2.
The winner of the series heads to the Eastern Conference to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics.
The Bucks have a 2-1 lead over the Celtics, and they are playing Game 4 on Monday night in Wisconsin.
More on the Miami Heat can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.