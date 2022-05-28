Marcus Smart And Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 6
The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will be without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro.
Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) will not play in tonight’s Game 6 vs the Celtics."
As for the Celtics, they will have their star guard Marcus Smart available for the game.
Celtics tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart - AVAILABLE Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"
The Heat are on the verge of elimination as they trail the series 3-2.
They had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics won the last two games including Game 5 in Florida on Wednesday night.
The winner of the series will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NB
A Finals for the title.
The Warriors won the Western Conference Finals 4-1 over the Dallas Mavericks, and the series ended on Thursday night in San Francisco.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.