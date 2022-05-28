Marcus Smart And Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 6

Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, while Marcus Smart will play in the game. The Boston Celtics have a 3-2 lead in the series over the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will be without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro.

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) will not play in tonight’s Game 6 vs the Celtics."

As for the Celtics, they will have their star guard Marcus Smart available for the game.

Celtics tweet: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart - AVAILABLE Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"

The Heat are on the verge of elimination as they trail the series 3-2.

They had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics won the last two games including Game 5 in Florida on Wednesday night.

The winner of the series will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NB

A Finals for the title.

The Warriors won the Western Conference Finals 4-1 over the Dallas Mavericks, and the series ended on Thursday night in San Francisco.

