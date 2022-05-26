Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

Tyler Herro has officially been ruled out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Florida, and for the game they will be without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro.

The former Kentucky star has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Heat's tweet: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics blew out the Heat at home in Game 4 on Tuesday night (102-82 was the final score of the game).

Whoever wins Game 5, will have a 3-2 lead heading back to Boston for Game 6, and can close out the series.

The winner of the series will face off with the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

