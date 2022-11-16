Skip to main content

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.  

However, 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been ruled out for the fifth straight game.  

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday."

Herro had been off to an excellent start to the season before getting sidelined with the injury. 

The former Kentucky star is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. 

He is one of their most important players, so playing without him is not easy.

That being said, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets (twice) and Phoenix Suns.  

They are currently 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The slow start is surprising, considering they were the first seed in the east last season. 

In their win over the Suns, Bam Adebayo had 30 points and ten rebounds on 50% shooting from the field, but the 2020 All-Star has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Heat: "#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left knee contusion) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Raptors."

As for the Raptors, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the east.

The Heat are 1-3 in four games on the road, while the Raptors are 5-1 in six games at home. 

