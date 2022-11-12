Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

UPDATE: Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Florida for the second time this week.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (ankle) listed questionable for Saturday."

The former Kentucky star is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He also shoots 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

However, he has missed each of the last two games.

The Heat beat the Hornets on Thursday evening by a score of 117-112 to win their second straight game.

They had an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Hornets were able to force overtime by winning the final period by a score of 31-19.

Jimmy Butler erupted for 35 points, ten rebounds and eight assists on 11-19 shooting from the field.

Surprisingly, the Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games.

They have a 4-4 record in the four games they have played at home.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 3-10 record in their first 13 games and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

They could get their best player LaMelo Ball back in the lineup for the first time this season.