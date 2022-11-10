Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

On Thursday, the Miami Heat are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Florida, and Tyler Herro is currently listed as questionable for the contest.

The 2022 6th Man of The Year is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Heat: #CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (right quad contusion) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are both listed as questionable to play in tonight's game vs the Hornets. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have both been ruled out.

He missed their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which they lost in a buzzer beater (110-107).

On the season, the former Kentucky star is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest on 46.8% shooting from the field.

He is one of the team's best players so his status for the night is a big deal.

The Heat also come into the game struggling in a big way.

They are 4-7 in their first 11 games, and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and made the Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Their roster is seen as a potential contender to make the NBA Finals.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 3-9 record in their first 12 games.

They had started out the season with a 3-3 record, but are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for his 13th straight game (he hasn't played yet this season).