Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Florida, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (ankle) listed out Monday."

The former Kentucky star is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest on 46.8% shooting from the field.

He is one of their best players, so his absence is a big deal. 

The Heat have been struggling to start the new season as they are just 4-6 in their first ten games of the season. 

