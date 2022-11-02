Skip to main content
Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

Tyler Herro got injured during Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 116-109. 

However, 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro exited the game early with an eye injury.         

The Heat will have a quick turnaround as they play their next game on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.     

After the game, Erik Spoelstra was asked about Herro, and the Heat's head coach is not yet sure of his status for the game against the Kings (via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald).  

Chiang: "Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (eye contusion) looks better now than he did when he was walking off the court. Spoelstra says he's not sure about Herro's status for tomorrow's game vs. Kings." 

The former Kentucky star came into the night averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

He is one of their best players, so this is a situation to monitor. 

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but they have been off to a very slow start this year. 

With the win over the Warriors, they have improved to 3-5 in their first eight games of the season and snapped a two-game losing streak. 

They played the Kings on Saturday night in California and lost by a score of 119-113. 

The Kings had come into that game 0-4, but they have now won their last two games (they beat the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Monday night), so they are on a two-game winning streak. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

USATSI_17877808_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19341918_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18005759_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Lakers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19341438_168388303_lowres
News

Very Famous Person At Bulls-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18217657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Injury Update In Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19315689_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19318562_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19341817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro Leaves Heat-Warriors Game Early Tuesday Night With Eye Injury

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310244_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Draymond Green's Amazing Pass To Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar