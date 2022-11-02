Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 116-109.

However, 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro exited the game early with an eye injury.

The Heat will have a quick turnaround as they play their next game on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

After the game, Erik Spoelstra was asked about Herro, and the Heat's head coach is not yet sure of his status for the game against the Kings (via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald).

Chiang: "Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (eye contusion) looks better now than he did when he was walking off the court. Spoelstra says he's not sure about Herro's status for tomorrow's game vs. Kings."

The former Kentucky star came into the night averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

He is one of their best players, so this is a situation to monitor.

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but they have been off to a very slow start this year.

With the win over the Warriors, they have improved to 3-5 in their first eight games of the season and snapped a two-game losing streak.

They played the Kings on Saturday night in California and lost by a score of 119-113.

The Kings had come into that game 0-4, but they have now won their last two games (they beat the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Monday night), so they are on a two-game winning streak.