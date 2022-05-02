Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Monday. However, the former Kentucky star said that he will play in the game.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series in Florida on Monday evening.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players in star guard Tyler Herro.

The former Kentucky star is listed as questionable due to an illness as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

However, he did say on Saturday that he will play in the game.

The Heat are coming off beating the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.

The series was totally in their control as the only game they lost was by just one-point on the road, while they also had several blowouts in the series.

They have been playing without Kyle Lowry since the middle of Game 3 (he is also ruled out for Game 1 against the 76ers), and Jimmy Butler missed Game 5.

Therefore, their injury report has started to become a problem.

The Heat finished the season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have home-court advantage in every series except for the NBA Finals.

Last season, they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball