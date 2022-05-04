Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 2

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday in Florida.

For the game, Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Herro is one of the team's best players, and he was just named as the 6th Man of The Year for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Heat won the first game of the series by a score 106-92 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Last season, the Heat were swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks who went on to win the NBA Championship.

This season, the Heat rallied back after the tough playoff showing to finish the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

They crushed the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in just five games, and the only game that they lost was on the road by just one-point.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals in Herro's rookie season and Jimmy Butler's first year in Miami.

Herro has been to the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons of his pro career.

