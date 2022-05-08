Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 4

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The Miami Heat are going to be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night.

For the game, the Heat could be without one of their best players.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The Heat won the first two games of the series in Florida, but lost the last game in Philadelphia by 20-points.

They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and then beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in just five games.

Herro has helped bring the Heat back to prominence as he was drafted in 2019, and they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

If they beat the 76ers in the second-round, they will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off with either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball