Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 6

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Game 6 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Herro has been on the injury report multiple times during the series, but he has yet to miss a game.

He is very important to their team as he shot nearly 40% from the three-point range and averaged over 20 points per game during the regular season.

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Heat after they won Game 5 in Florida on Tuesday night.

Neither team has won a game on the road, so the series is setting up for a potential Game 7 in Florida.

The winner of the series will head off to the Eastern Conference Finals, and will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

