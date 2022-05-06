Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

Tyler Herro remains listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening in Pennsylvania.

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both of the first two games in Florida by double-digits.

For Game 3, they have listed 2022 6th Man of The Year as questionable, and as of 3:30 Eastern Time his status remains unchanged.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have been dominant to start the playoffs as they won their first-round playoff series in just five games against the Atlanta Hawks, and have not lost a game so far to the 76ers.

The only game in the playoffs that they have lost was Game 3 against the Hawks (on the road) and they only lost by one-point.

They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and a total rebound from when they got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs last season.

In 2020, (Herro's rookie season), the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

