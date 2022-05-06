Skip to main content

Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

Tyler Herro remains listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening in Pennsylvania.  

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both of the first two games in Florida by double-digits.  

For Game 3, they have listed 2022 6th Man of The Year as questionable, and as of 3:30 Eastern Time his status remains unchanged. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat have been dominant to start the playoffs as they won their first-round playoff series in just five games against the Atlanta Hawks, and have not lost a game so far to the 76ers. 

The only game in the playoffs that they have lost was Game 3 against the Hawks (on the road) and they only lost by one-point. 

They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and a total rebound from when they got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs last season. 

In 2020, (Herro's rookie season), the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

