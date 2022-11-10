Skip to main content

Tyler Herro's Updated Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Florida on Thursday evening, but for the game, they will be without one of their best players.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. 

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (ankle) listed out Thursday."

This will be the second game in a row that the former Kentucky star has missed.  

He is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest in the ten games he's played in.  

Since being drafted in 2019, he has helped the Heat be one of the premier teams in the NBA. 

They have made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise.   

In addition, they have made the Eastern Conference in two of the last three seasons (in 2020, they made the NBA Finals). 

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, which is why their slow start to the season has been a surprise. 

Currently, they are 4-7 in their first 11 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.  

As for the Hornets, they have been the worst team in the east to start the season.

After starting 3-3 in their first six games, they have lost six in a row. 

They also continue to play without their best player LaMelo Ball, who has missed the first 12 games due to an ankle injury.

The former third-overall pick has also been ruled out for Thursday's game.

