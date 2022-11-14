Tyler Herro's Updated Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game

On Monday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Florida, but for the game they will remain without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro.

The former Kentucky star has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, which will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (ankle) listed out Monday."

Herro is currently averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest to start the season, so he is a big piece missing from their team.

The Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the season, but they have won each of their last two games against the Charlotte Hornets (both at home).

They come into the night with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games but are 5-4 in the nine games that they have played at home.

The slow start comes as a surprise, considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season and still have one of the best rosters in the league.

As for the Suns, they are also coming off a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference.

Currently, they are 8-4 in their first 12 games, which has them as the third seed in the west.

They are 6-1 in seven games at home but just 2-3 in the five games that they have played on the road away from Arizona.

On Friday night, they lost in Orlando against the Magic by a score of 114-97.