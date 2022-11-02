Tyler Herro's Updated Status For Kings-Heat Game

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Florida, but for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Tyler Herro, who got injured in Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, is not on the injury report for Wednesday against the Kings.

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (eye) not listed on injury report Wednesday."

Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest and won the 6th Man of The Year Award last season.

This season, he has been a starter in all eight of the Heat's games so far.

However, they are off to a very slow start to the season.

The win over the Warriors ended a two-game losing streak, but they are still just 3-5 in their first eight games of the season.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Therefore, their poor start is surprising.

Yet, the good thing about the NBA is that they still have 74 games to play, so this is only a tiny percentage of the entire season.

The Heat and Kings faced off on Saturday night in California, and the Kings beat the Heat by a score of 119-113 to win their first game of the season (they had been 0-4).

They also beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 115-108 on Monday night, so the Kings come into this game in the middle of a two-game winning streak.