Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 2

Tyler Herro will play in Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Tyler Herro, who had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, is available and will play in the game.

The Heat won the first game of the series, so they have a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2.

In the first-round, the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in just five games, and they had several blowout wins in the series.

The only game they lost was Game 3, which they lost on the road by just one-point.

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks last season, but they came back this season to be the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Herro was drafted in the first-round of the NBA Draft in 2019, and the franchise has made the playoffs in all three seasons.

