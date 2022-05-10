Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 5
The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Florida.
Tyler Herro had been on the injury report for the game due to an ankle injury, and had been listed as questionable all day.
However, the Heat will have the 2022 6th Man of The Year available.
The Heat and 76ers are currently tied up at 2-2 in the series after the 76ers won the last two games at home.
Neither team has won a game on the road, which could set up for a potential Game 7 in Florida.
The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are the third seed.
The winner of the series will take on the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The series between the Celtics and Bucks is also tied up at 2-2.
Related stories on NBA basketball
